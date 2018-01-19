Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed with a wedding cake when they arrived in Cardiff.

On Thursday, the royal prince and the "Suits" actress stepped out together for their second royal engagement in 2018. When they finally made it to Cardiff after a train delay the couple were presented with a wedding cake by the Snowdonia Cheese Company in Rhyl, North Wales, Hello! reported.

The sweet treat is a five-tier cake made of cheese. According to Simon Mercer, the director of the cheese company, they created it for the royal couple.

"We made it for them. It's to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. We have been asked in the past to do it," Mercer told the publication.

The cheese wedding cake includes a variety of layer. It has Black Bomber, an extra mature cheddar; Red Storm, a vintage Red Leicester; Beechwood, a smoked cheddar; and Green Thunder, a cheddar with garlic and herbs.

Mercer said that Prince Harry and Markle can take it home. But he knows that it is unlikely for the couple to do so, considering their travel time.

"They are very welcome to take it away but it's unlikely," Mercer added.

In December, an insider revealed that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding cake will be made of banana. The lovers are reportedly big fans of this fruit.

"This will be the first royal wedding cake made from banana," the source said.

The insider added that Prince Harry loves "anything with banana." In fact, Darren McGrady, former royal chef, used to make the duke caramel and banana cake.

In a separate interview, McGrady added that Prince William has the same passion for bananas. In fact, the two princes enjoy anything he prepared made from bananas including banana flan and banana ice cream.

Aside from the unique wedding cake, Prince Harry and Markle's nuptial is expected to include twists and surprises. An insider revealed that both want to tone down formalities and get their guests more involved.

"With the wedding, they both want to do things their way," an insider told Us Weekly. "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson