Ben Affleck recently made one of his fans’ dreams come true.

The actor reportedly offered to pay the travel costs of his fan’s mother so they could be reunited before his passing. Makuta and his family are from Congo, but he is currently staying in Atlanta for his treatments.

Makuta was diagnosed with terminal Cholangiocarcinoma or cancer of the bile duct months ago. Just this month, the hospital shared a photo of Makuta and asked someone to come to the facility and impersonate Batman.

After learning about the tweet, Affleck decided to reach out to the hospice, and they organized a FaceTime call between the fan and the actor. Affleck is currently filming for “Triple Frontier” in Hawaii.

“Makuta didn’t recognize Ben as Batman when he first saw him via FaceTime. Ben has a beard right now and the family laughed when Makuta didn’t make the connection immediately,” a source told US Weekly.

After learning that Makuta’s mom is not with him due to some financial issues, Affleck generously offered to cover Makuta’s mom’s travel expenses. Following his conversation with Makuta, the Atlanta hospice shared their story via Twitter.

“Such a memorable day for Makuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve,” the tweet read.

Fans of Affleck also praised the actor for his kindness. One fan said that she really hoped Makuta would get his dying wish, and she’s pleased that he did. Another supporter thanked Affleck for stepping up to the plate.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Affleck surprised his fans. Two years ago, the actor drove around Baltimore in his Batmobile. The move was done as part of Omaze’s video promoting the “Batman v. Superman” charity contest.

“Superman doesn’t even have a cool car to put you in. I’ve got like eight of these cars,” Affleck told his fans at that time.

Photo: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre