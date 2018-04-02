Jennifer Garner recently traveled to Hawaii with her three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, to be with Ben Affleck.

The actor is currently in Hawaii for the filming of his upcoming movie. Garner made sure that her three children will be able to bond with their dad on Easter Sunday.

A source told People, however, that Garner booked a resort in Hawaii, and Affleck and his three children stayed at a nearby house. The “Love, Simon” actress was accompanied by her female friend at the resort.

On her Instagram account, the 45-year-old actress shared a photo of herself with her female friend while hiking.

Meanwhile, Garner and her three kids are not Affleck’s first visitors in Hawaii. Last week, the actor’s girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, also traveled to the state to be with Affleck. The couple was photographed holding hands in Honolulu.

A source confirmed to the same publication last month that Affleck and Shookus are still very much together even though rumors swirled that they have split months ago.

Another insider also said that Affleck and Shookus are not in a rush to settle down, but they definitely enjoy each other’s company. They are also in a committed relationship with each other.

In related news, Affleck made headlines in March after he was photographed with his huge and colorful phoenix back tattoo. Years ago, Affleck said that his ink was fake, but it appeared as though it is real.

Days later, The New Yorker released a story about Affleck’s life after his split from Garner in 2015. And Naomi Fry, the writer of the article, linked Affleck’s divorce to his tattoo.

“Since the split, Affleck has been photographed more than once by the paparazzi, looking despondent. The resulting pictures have become reliable meme-fodder. A series of images of Affleck vaping in his car, his eyes shut in seeming resignation, made the rounds; so did another picture, the actor smoking a cigarette, his face a mask of exhaustion,” she wrote.

Affleck responded to Fry’s article via Twitter and said that he is doing just fine.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt