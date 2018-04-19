Bethenny Frankel is finally speaking out on the rumor that she’s feuding with her best friend and “Real Housewives of New York City” co-star Carole Radziwill. The Skinnygirl Cocktails founder slammed the falling out issue as false and maintained that she loves working with the journalist on their Bravo reality show.

In a recent interview with Australia’s TheFix, Frankel assured fans that “there’s no fallout between Carole and myself.” The 47-year-old television personality then insisted that she really loves her 54-year-old co-star. “I really love Carole,” Frankel said.

Frankel also opened up about the difference between her long-term best friends and the friends she meet on the show. “Most of my friends, my best friends, I’d have for 30 years, my best friends. So I have my really tight-knit group, and meeting any new people is always, I don’t want to say risky, but it’s not the same deep and dimension as friends that you’d had your whole life,” she said.

The self-help books author added what it’s like to have friendships on a reality show before reiterating her love for Radziwill. “[When] creating friendships under these circumstances, on a reality show, with so many people around … If you have any sort of slight shift, everybody’s,‘Well what happened? And that happened.’ And so everyone’s involved. There are too many cooks boiling the broth,” Frankel said. “But I love Carole and I love being on the show with her and it’s been a great experience.”

Last month, Us Weekly broke the news that there’s tension between Bethenny and Radziwill because of the latter’s friendship with castmate Tinsley Mortimer. A source told the entertainment news outlet at the time that the besties “turned acrimonious while filming” season 10 of the Bravo series due to Frankel’s “jealousy.”

Meanwhile, another Real Housewife, Dorina Medley, has claimed that there were several reasons why Frankel and Radziwill had a falling out. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the issue and the upcoming season, Medley said, “You’ll see how the whole thing unfolds. It really does unfold over, like, eight episodes. So, for me to even sit here and say, this is the one thing, it wasn’t.”

Medley then teased that the issue will be resolved in “RHONY” Season 10. “Listen, they had a very strong relationship, a very close friendship, but sometimes, as I said to both of them, things change. Doesn’t mean the friendship’s over,” Medley said. “They’ll figure it out and come back together.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy