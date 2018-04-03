The “Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 premiere is almost here, but fans still have some time before their favorite cast members return to Bravo. Luckily, Ramona Singer dished some spoilers about the upcoming episodes, revealing her relationship with Carole Radziwill will flourish.

In Season 9, Ramona and Carole weren’t in the best place after fighting over who knew more about politics during the 2016 election, but the two have managed to work through their issues. News of the blossoming friendship comes following reports Carole had a falling out with fellow “RHONY” co-star and bestie Bethenny Frankel.

During an interview with E! News, Ramona revealed who she would be seen hanging out with in Season 10. “Oh, Carole and Dorinda [Medley], for sure...I love them because a true friendship is when you’re not on eggshells,” she said.

“There’s some women that you are on eggshells with, that they’re just waiting for you to mess up and they hold it over you. And you know what? No one’s perfect. And my mantra now in life is: Who wants to be perfect? Perfection is boring.”

Ramona went on to explain that true friendships consist of forgiveness and you have to be willing to move on from past mistakes.

“No one’s perfect. And Carole and Dorinda just have this great spirit about them. They’re both smart and warm and giving and fun and they don’t take themselves too seriously. They’re easy-breezy friends. They’re not high maintenance,” she added.

However, her admirable opinion didn’t extend to Bethenny, who she claimed is struggling to find happiness. During an appearance on the Us Weekly’s In Case You Missed Us podcast last week, Ramona admitted she and Bethenny have not fixed their friendship.

“Bethenny’s just not happy, I mean, she says she’s not happy. I mean, she’s either crying or screaming … Hopefully she’ll get happy,” Romana said.

Bethenny and Ramona’s friendship fell apart after Ramona brought up Bethenny’s nude scene in a movie from her past. Feeling betrayed, Bethenny lashed out and the women have since been involved in several arguments with none of them ending in a solution for their relationship.

Meanwhile, Bethenny and Carole’s friendship ended after Carole reportedly grew close to and defended co-star Tinsley Mortimer. “Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in March.

Tinsley’s participation in the New York City Marathon with Carole while Bethenny focused on her charity reportedly contributed to the deterioration of the friendship. However, fans will just have to wait to see the moment when these former besties become enemies.

“Real Housewives of New York City” Season 10 will premiere Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo