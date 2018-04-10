Bethenny Frankel recently revealed that she kind of dated Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.

During a recent interview on “Kyle and Jackie O” (via People), Frankel said that Engelson was once her romantic interest in Chicago.

“We were supposed to go out and we ended up seeing each other one time and he’d been texting me, he’s a producer in LA… He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show ‘Suits,’” Frankel said.

And after the reality TV star found out that Markle will wed Prince Harry, she sent Engelson a text message.

“Holy [expletive], your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?” she revealed.

Frankel also said that she doesn’t think she and Engelson could ever get into an actual relationship because she lives in New York, and he lives in Los Angeles. They also have not hooked up. But in the future, the two may spend time with each other because they are thinking of working together.

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together… There’s something salacious about doing TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex. I like it, there is a little sizzle there. I can make chicken salad out of that chicken [expletive] for sure,” she joked.

After some fans saw her interview on “Kyle and Jackie O,” they assumed that Frankel confirmed she and Engelson dated. On her Twitter account, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star clarified that she never did. In her post, Frankel also joked about being engaged to one of the Hemsworth siblings.

Markle and Engelson tied the knot on Sept. 10, 2011 and divorced in August 2013. Markle’s former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, revealed that Markle and Engelson had some fights before their split, but they were nothing serious.

“The only obstacle was the distance because she was living in Toronto and Trevor was based in LA. But I thought they were maneuvering through it as best they could,” she told the Daily Mail.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin for City Harvest