Since the days of “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Crazy in Love,” Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s relationship has been held on a pedestal and looked at as something to aspire to. However, throughout the years and behind clothes doors, the stars were just like any normal couple trying to get past their issues. Those struggles eventually became public knowledge thanks to the singer’s “Lemonade” album.

Exactly two years ago, Beyoncé’s successful EP became available for purchase from various retailers like Amazon and iTunes, after initially being exclusively released to Tidal on April 23, 2016.

“Lemonade” sparked a variety of questions about the state of the couple’s marriage and whether they were headed for a divorce. Songs like “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself” and “Hold Up” alluded to infidelity in their marriage on Jay-Z’s part.

While supportive of his wife’s music, it wasn’t until the release of his “4:44” album in June 2017 that the rapper started to own up to his wrongdoings. In November of that year, Jay-Z confirmed he did cheat on his wife and revealed his decision had a negative effect on their marriage.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

However, before more divorce rumors could spread about the potential end of their relationship, the rapper explained that he and Beyoncé have been weathering the storm together.

During an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, he praised “Lemonade” and revealed their music has helped their marriage reach a better place.

“You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing,” he explained.

“You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

During a chat with David Letterman in April 2018, the rapper revealed he and Beyoncé were able to work on moving past his infidelity. “Much like you, I have a beautiful wife who is understanding and knew that I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” he told the host.

“We did the hard work of going to therapy, and really we love each other so, we really put in the work, and for years. This music that I’m making now is a result of things that happened already and, like you, I like to believe that we’re in a better place today but still working and communicating and growing.”

While Jay-Z admitted his marriage to Beyoncé is not perfect, the couple hasn’t been bombarded by divorce rumors since the rapper began openly discussing the hard work he and his wife put in to maintain their union.

Most recently, the “Family Feud” rapper joined his wife on stage as she headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Next up, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be traveling around the world for their “On the Run II Tour,” which will kick off June 6 in Cardiff, Wales.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images