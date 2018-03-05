On Monday, Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page shared information regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first “On the Run 2” Tour date. However, the information can no longer be found online.

Beyoncé has been laying low since giving birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir, but now that the singer is scheduled to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, it appears that’s not the only stage she plans on gracing this year.

Prior to being deleted from the internet, the listing advertised an upcoming ticket sale for a show on July 30 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, according to Pitchfork

Beyoncé and Jay-Z went on their first “On the Run” tour in 2014. Since then, Beyoncé has released her hit album, “Lemonade” and Jay-Z’s “4:44” EP was nominated at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Since the couple’s collaboration on the song “Family Feud” was featured on the rapper’s album, fans have been speculating the stars may release a joint album. The recent posting and deleting of the “On the Run 2” Tour tickets sale seem to have only fueled those speculations.

According to Us Weekly, some fans think the couple will make the big announcement on April 4, coinciding with their 10th wedding anniversary.

Along with some new music, the publication also shared the report of an Italian paper, which alleged the couple’s tour will branch off from the US, and head to Europe, stopping in Milan, Italy for a show.

In an interview released last year with the New York Times, Jay-Z revealed he and Beyoncé have already worked on a joint album. “We started making music together,” he teased.

However, the music was never released because Beyoncé released her 2016 visual album for “Lemonade” first.

“And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on,” he explained.

The rapper went on to reveal they “still have a lot of that music” and they are holding it for future releases.

Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s reps have yet to confirm whether they two are gearing up for a tour, it seems now would be an ideal time to release the music they have been holding on to.

