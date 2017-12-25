With December winding down to its final days, 2017 has become a year that most people can’t wait to leave behind. However, in Hollywood, it has been another year of heartbreak and divorce. While some A-list stars were celebrating milestones in their relationships, others were bidding their partners goodbye and embracing the single life.

Below is a list of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2017:

Chris Pratt And Anna Faris

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

In August, the “Jurassic World” star and his wife of eight years revealed that they were pulling the plug on their marriage, just weeks ahead of their son’s birthday. While it shocked the public, Pratt and Faris revealed that they “tried really hard for a long time” to make their marriage work, but going their separate ways turned out to be their only option.

Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky

After falling for Aronofsky, Lawrence enjoyed a year-long romance with the “Mother!” director before splitting in October. Despite the breakup, the two remained on good terms and were quite cordial while attending the Governors Awards one month later. Sources revealed that the couple’s 21 year age gap played a role in the split.

Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs

“Twilight” fans were heartbroken when Pattinson moved on from Kristen Stewart and found love with British artist, FKA Twigs. The couple got engaged in 2015, just six months after dating, but by October 2017, marriage was off the table and so was their relationship.

Harvey Weinstein And Georgina Chapman

While Weinstein and Chapman weren’t initially a Hollywood couple whose relationship was posted all over the magazines, the sexual misconduct allegations made against the movie producer rocked their marriage. In October, the Marchesa designer announced she was leaving her husband, who she first married in 2007.

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images After the “Wolves” singer was spotted kissing the “Starboy” artist in early January, the two seemed pretty much inseparable. Gomez followed her boyfriend on tour and the couple made several red carpet appearances together, including at the Met Gala. However, 10 months into their relationship, The Weeknd reportedly pulled the plug on the romance. By mid-October, the “Bad Liar” singer began hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Hayden Christensen And Rachel Bilson

After nearly 10 years together, Bilson and Christensen reportedly ended their relationship in September. The actors, who first met on the set of the 2008 film “Jumper,” share a daughter together.

Fergie And Josh Duhamel

Fans were shocked when the longtime couple first announced their split in September. Fergie and Duhamel, who were married for eight years and share a 4-year-old son together, insisted that there is still a ton of “love and respect” between them despite their failed romance.

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj started off 2017 as a single lady. On Jan. 5, the “Motorsport” rapper revealed that she and her boyfriend of nearly two years were no longer together. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” she tweeted at the time.

Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi

After getting engaged on “The Bachelor” Season 21, Viall and Grimaldi confirmed their break up in August. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” their statement read.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for.”

Carmelo And La La Anthony

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Following seven years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in April. TMZ reported that the athlete and actress’ marriage began to crumble during the NBA season, following multiple rumors that the basketball player would be traded to another team. The couple, who shares a 10-year-old son together, remains on cordial terms and have yet to file for divorce.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom

Perry and Bloom enjoyed a whirlwind romance for a little over a year, before calling it quits in February. The two made several red carpet appearances together and were often photographed by paparazzi while enjoying luxury vacations together.

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna

The reality stars, who share a daughter together, split for the second time in February. What initially started out as a civilized break-up became a social media disaster a few months later. In July, Kardashian slammed Chyna for cheating on him and shared nude photos of the model online. Chyna then filed for a restraining order and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was ordered to stop cyberbullying his ex.

Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana

The famous singer ended her marriage to the billionaire just four months after giving birth to the couple’s first son together. Sources told Us Weekly that after five years of marriage, the two struggled to live the same lifestyles. As of December, rumors have been circulating that Jackson has rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri.

Kylie Jenner And Tyga

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dating rumors between Jenner and Tyga began back in 2014. Since then, the two have had a tumultuous relationship riddled with frequent breakups and plenty of drama. By April 2017, Jenner was spotted holding hands with rapper Travis Scott, and the two will reportedly welcome their first child together in 2018.