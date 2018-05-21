Sunday night was all about the music when the biggest stars took the 2018 Billboard Music Awards stage to perform some of their major hits. There were a few collaborations, like Shawn Mendes and Khalid, as well as a couple mash-ups, like host Kelly Clarkson’s opening number.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you missed the fun last night, don’t worry. Here are the six best performances from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

1. Janet Jackson - “Nasty”/“If”/“Throb” Medley

She had nothing left to prove, but she did it anyway when she hit the stage Sunday night. With her top-notch dance moves, never-ending stamina and clear passion, Jackson showed exactly why she earned the Icon Award this year.

2. Shawn Mendes & Khalid feat. Marjory Stoneman Choir - “Youth”

It was amazing enough having the artists team up for this new track in the first place, but then for them to go ahead and sing it live like this? That was on another level. Vocally, it was great, but it was also the emotion that filled the performance. You could feel it from the duo, but you could especially feel it from the Marjory Stoneman Choir.

3. Kelly Clarkson - 2017-18 Hits Mash-Up

Who better to host and open up a music award show than the singer who can literally sing anything? Clarkson is that artist. She sang songs like Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.,” doing them justice the whole way through.

4. BTS - “Fake Love”

The South Korean boy band delivered a high-energy, well-choreographed performance of their newest single, with the screaming fans in the audience clearly loving every second of it. This television debut of the song only further proves why BTS is at the top of the game right now.

5. Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato - “Fall in Line”

It wasn’t enough for these two powerhouses to finally collaborate on a song. They had to go and give a flawless, powerful, emotional live performance of it too.

6. Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - “The Middle”

You’ve heard the song a million times on the radio, a million more on your Spotify and then another million more during TV commercials, but, somehow, you’re not sick of it because it’s just that good and infectious. This performance just took that quality of fun and multiplied it by 100.