On Sunday night, some of the biggest names in music flooded into the MGM Grand Resort International in Las Vegas to attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Before heading into the venue, the stars walked the red carpet, where a few were able to pull off some of the hottest looks of the night.

Taylor Swift, who picked up the awards for top selling album and top female artist, admitted she has not attended an award show in a few years. “I haven’t been to an awards show in a few years and it is so nice to be here tonight,” she confessed during her acceptance speech.

However, the “Reputation” singer’s custom Versace gown revealed she hasn’t forgotten how to win a red carpet.

Earlier on Sunday, designer Donatella Versace used her Instagram story to tease the creation of a dress that took over “800 hours to bring to life.” Photo: Lisa O’ Connor/AFP/Getty Images

Later, on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, Swift was wearing the same pink gown, featuring a high split and intricate silver and feather embellishments along the bodice.

The singer later thanked the designer for the gown. “My first award show in a few years and it was so much fun thanks to you I love you guys. PS thanks @versace for this delicate dress,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Another female artist dominating the red carpet was Julia Michaels, who attended the award show as a presenter. The voice behind the hit record “Issues” wore an all-white, romantic, tiered tulle dress by Morphew.

Fifth Harmony alum Normani Kordei also hit the red carpet ahead of her performance with Khalid, where she turned heads in her sheer floral number.

Since ending her run with Fifth Harmony, Kordei, who goes by the stage name Normani, has signed a contract with Wilhelmina, where she will continue to experience epic fashion moments.

“I’ve always wanted to get into the fashion space. It’s something that I’ve been inspired by ever since I was a little girl,” she previously told Vogue.

“Now, more than ever, I feel like music and fashion play off of each other with music being one of the great influences and artists dominating in the fashion space as well,” she added.

Normani wasn’t wrong, as many stars proved they were more than just their talents when they arrived at the award show. Check out more of the hottest red carpet looks at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards below.

