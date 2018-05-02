Blac Chyna may be happy in her relationship with boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, but the Instagram model isn’t pregnant with her third baby just yet. Following reports the two are expecting a child together, sources close to the “Rob & Chyna” star cleared up the false rumor.

News of Chyna’s alleged pregnancy first surfaced on Tuesday. Although the reality star has not acknowledged the rumors, insiders revealed she isn’t hiding a baby bump. However, a third child isn’t completely off of the table.

Sources told TMZ Chyna is not currently pregnant by her boyfriend, but definitely wants more children in the future and would consider Jay as a father to her child.

The couple, who met on Christian Mingle, do not use condoms, according to Jay, but the rapper claimed he would be willing to welcome a new child should his girlfriend become pregnant.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Furthermore, insiders claim Chyna, who is already a mother to son King Cairo, who she shares with Tyga, and daughter Dream, who she shares with Rob Kardashian, is in love with the up and coming rapper.

Those close to the star believe the 18-year-old would most likely be the baby’s father if she were to become pregnant in the near future.

Rumors of Chyna’s third pregnancy comes amid reports she is finally getting along with Kardashian, following their explosive social media feud in July 2017. During the argument, the Arthur George sock designer accused Chyna of cheating and later leaked revenge porn photos of his ex online.

As a result, Chyna obtained a restraining order which ordered the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to stop cyberbullying the mother of his child.

Since then, things have taken a turn for the better.“[Rob’s] taking care of Dream and that has really put him in a good place. He’s been a great dad and she has kept him stable,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Chyna and Rob are co-parenting a lot better than anyone thought they would. They’re getting along. Everything is fine on that end,” the insider added.

Chyna and Jay reportedly began seeing one another in February. However, it wasn’t until the following month that the Lashed Bar owner confirmed their romance.

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images