After her parents found out that she has superpowers, Anissa is more committed than ever to fight crimes in Freeland. But will her dad Jefferson let her follow his footsteps as a vigilante?

In a sneak peek from this week’s Season 1, episode 7 of “Black Lightning,” Anissa (Nafessa Williams) enthusiastically tells Jefferson (Cress Williams) that she’s all set to take down criminals in the city.

“Dad, I’m ready to go out on the streets,” Anissa tells her dad in his office. “I was thinking we get the community center, and then maybe take down some Green Light houses.”

Surprised by Anissa’s plan, Jefferson ruins her excitement by telling her that she doesn’t need to do any of that. “You’re a teacher and a med student, and that’s all you need to be,” Jefferson tells Anissa. “Just because you have abilities doesn’t mean you have to use them.”

When Anissa reminds her dad that she has already used her powers, Jefferson points out that she used it to “to destroy a confederate statue.”

“I know. It was a mistake,” an embarrassed Anissa replies, before admitting that she lost her head when she destroyed the said statue last episode.

“That’s just it Anissa. You can’t afford to lose your head,” Jefferson says. “[Because] that’s when people get hurt or worse.”

“Then train me. Show me how to do this,” Anissa tells her dad, who quickly says “no.”

“You’re clearly not ready,” Jefferson concludes.

Interestingly, even though Anissa’s mom Lynn (Christine Adams) has been very vocal about not wanting Jefferson to be a superhero, co-executive producer Charles Holland suggested that discovering Anissa’s powers might actually change Lynn’s perspective on vigilantism.

“In Lynn’s case, she is concerned with what’s best for the family — ‘What’s best for my children? What’s best for my family as a unit?’ It was her belief that his superhero adventuring was not what was best for the family — that is was a selfish act on his part,” Holland told Variety last week. “However, once your child is involved in something, it changes the tenor of the conversation.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Jefferson’s pursuit for Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) continues. In the trailer for the installment, Black Lightning comes face to face with Tobias’ henchwoman Syonide (Charlbi Dean). And even though Syonide doesn’t seem to have any superpowers like the Garfield High School principal, she’s clearly giving his boss’ nemesis a good fight.

“Black Lightning” Season 1, episode 7, titled “Equinox: The Book of Fate,” airs on Tuesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.