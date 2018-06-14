She ended things with Liam to give him a chance to reunite with Steffy after the birth of their daughter, Kelly. However, though she knows it was the right thing, Hope will become increasingly emotional as she finally meets the reunited couple's daughter on the Thursday, June 14 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Hope (Annika Noelle) went to Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home and has now officially met baby Kelly on the CBS soap. Despite being happy the baby is there and healthy, it will also be obvious that it's hard for her to be there, and she will admit as much to Steffy, as she acknowledges how much Steffy wanted the life she now has.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

"I know how much you wanted Kelly," Hope says in a preview clip for the episode. "And to be a family with Liam."

Meanwhile, Liam will be meeting up with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who will congratulate Liam on his new family. However, she will also remind him that she was firmly of the belief that he should have married Hope regardless, by discussing the hopes and plans she had for their future.

"You both had plans and everything suddenly changed," she says.

Liam will then remind her of the role Bill (Don Diamont) played in everything, including how he was responsible for the confrontation that caused Steffy to fall, bringing on the premature labor. Though Brooke will acknowledge that Bill is the person to blame, she will still regret that things did not work out in Hope's favor.

"I just can't help but imagine the life you and Hope would be sharing if things had turned out differently," she says in the clip.

However, if Brooke hopes her conversation with Liam will put thoughts of Hope back in his head again, she'll be sadly mistaken. Liam is committed to rebuilding his marriage to Steffy, and will even be making plans to cement their future together once more.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.