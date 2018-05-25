He's the person who has the power to stop Liam and Hope's wedding and tell his brother the truth about Steffy and Billy, and as the couple prepares to say their vows, Wyatt may succumb to the pressure and reveal what he knows on the Friday, May 25 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) knows that Bill (Don Diamont) set things up to look like he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were still having an affair on the CBS soap, and he has been struggling with whether or not he should share that news with his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton). Since Wyatt shared what he thought was the truth at the time, Liam annulled his marriage to Steffy, proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle), and is now preparing to commit himself to her for life. However, since realizing it had been a lie, Wyatt has been considering telling Liam the truth.

However, he's so far been kept reined in by Katie (Heather Tom), who convinced him not to tell the truth. His guilt has still been eating at him, however, and as he stands as Liam's best man, he could decide that it's not worth keeping the truth from Liam any longer. After Hope completes her walk down the aisle, he could halt things so he can make sure his brother has all of the facts.

Of course, Bill still believes his master plan is working in his favor since he knows that the wedding is going on at that moment.

"Hope and Liam are finally reuniting," he says to Justin (Aaron Spears) in a preview clip for the episode.

However, Justin will warn him that he shouldn't necessarily count on Wyatt to keep the truth to himself, no matter how much he's been bribed, and he will caution Bill to be aware that it's very possible the entire plan will still blow up in his face.

"There is still the possibility that Wyatt might crack," he warns in the clip.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.