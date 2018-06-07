A security checkpoint was closed at a Texas airport on Thursday after officials discovered a suspicious device in one boy’s bag that turned out to be a toy.

A "fake hollow grenade" was discovered inside a 17-year-old Boy Scout's bag while he was going through the security screening checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport, the Houston Police Department said. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. and passengers were told to leave the area, according to Click 2 Houston.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley confirmed that the "novelty grenade" was the reason for the hold up at the security checkpoint, according to the Associated Press. Officials informed passengers that a suspicious bag was the reason for the evacuation but provided no further details, a traveler told KHOU. TSA employees were heard urging passengers to leave the area during the incident.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

"My wife and I were waiting to drop our bags into the X-ray machine and go through the detector, and I heard a TSA agent scream 'Shut it down, shut it down, shut it down!' Everyone was looking around, confused, and people were ordered to 'Clear out now!'" the AP's John L. Mone said.

Those who had already made it through security and inside the terminals were able to board flights, a witness told KHOU.

Officials re-opened the checkpoint around 5:30 a.m. after they removed the object. The incident caused a standstill at the security checkpoint which affected at least one thousand travelers. Hobby Airport is a hub for Southwest Airlines and more than 15 Southwest flights were delayed, according to the AP.

Police held the teen for questioning, but an hour later, allowed him to board his flight. It was not clear whether he will be charged, but he could face a federal fine from the state.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images