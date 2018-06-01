A man in Florida drove a vehicle off the side of an airport parking lot and landed on the street below. An American Airlines employee was driving a company van on Friday morning when he crashed through the wall of the fourth floor of a parking garage at Miami International Airport and fell to the ground below.

The white van landed upside down on its roof just after 8 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Police. The driver was identified as a male in his 50s. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

"On arrival, our units found the vehicle on the ground,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirston Miller. "The patient was able to remove himself from the vehicle." The crash did not affect airport operations.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for evaluation. Extensive details regarding the man’s injuries were not immediately known, however, his condition appeared to be stable on the scene as he was alert and able to speak, WPBF reported.

"The best thing that we know right now is he was wearing his seatbelt, and that could be the cause of why he’s still here with us today,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome. He added that authorities looked to obtain any surveillance video that will help figure out why the crash occurred.

American Airlines issued a statement regarding the incident.

"Our colleague sustained minor injuries, but out of an abundance of caution, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. We appreciate the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the other first responders who quickly took care of our team member. The details of how this accident occurred is still under investigation,” the message read, according to WSVN.

Photo: Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images