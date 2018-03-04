Brad Pitt recently hung out with some of his friends in the industry, namely, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Laura Dern.

The 54-year-old actor was photographed wearing an all-black ensemble. In one of the photos, Pitt and Penn are standing beside each other. Cooper was also photographed leaving the restaurant with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

“Brad was pretty low-key, but in a good way. He was in a happy mood. He did not stay long, but while inside he spent time speaking with friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Prior to Pitt’s sighting, the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor first attended the pre-Oscars party last week. Another source told People that Pitt looked so much happier and healthier compared to a couple of months ago.

“He looked happy and healthy. He stayed pretty low-key in a cap, but guests were definitely buzzing about him being there and how great he looked. He was smiling and being social with people,” the source said.

Following Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, the actor has only been spotted in public a few times. But the actor will most likely be seen more often because he has just been cast in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, Pitt also made headlines recently after the actor was linked to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. The “Friends” alum split from Justin Theroux at the end of last year, but they only announced their separation on Feb. 15. After releasing their joint statement, fans started speculating that Aniston split from Theroux so she could get back together with Pitt.

However, multiple sources close to the actors have denied these claims. One source said that Aniston has no plans to reignite her romance with her ex-husband. Another source said that Pitt felt sad when he heard about Aniston’s split, but he has no plans to reach out to her.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury