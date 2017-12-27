Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not celebrate Christmas together in Aspen.

Australian magazine NW (via MSN) reported that Pitt has been depressed because his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, did not allow him to spend Christmas with their six children. During this “difficult time,” Aniston allegedly reached out to Pitt and invited him to join her on a trip during the holidays.

However, rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, confirmed that Aniston did not invite Pitt to go on a trip with her to Aspen. The ex-couple did not also spend the holidays together. Last week, the site reported that Aniston and Justin Theroux are still together.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop also confirmed that Jolie did not “ban” Pitt from seeing their six children over the holidays. “The Jolie-Pitt kids have different lives now, but those lives include regularly seeing their father,” the publication noted.

Pitt’s whereabouts on Christmas Day remain unknown, but OK! Magazine (via Hollywood Life) previously claimed that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor got to bond with his and Jolie’s children.

Five days before Christmas, a source allegedly told the publication that Pitt will also be bringing gifts for all of his children. “He doesn’t see anything wrong with spoiling the kids a little bit for Christmas,” the source said.

The lavish gift would’ve included six Christmas trees for his kids and six different presents for each one of them. Unfortunately, this statement hasn’t been confirmed.

Additionally, the publication claimed that the younger Jolie-Pitt kids have always adored their dad, but the older one, namely, Maddox and Pax, struggled to trust him again. “So Brad is putting extra effort into making sure their time together is special,” the unnamed source said.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, but the two already reached a temporary custody agreement over their children. Pitt has been granted visitation rights so he could also bond with his kids. But all six of them are living with Jolie in her Los Angeles home.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter