After Brad Pitt got divorced from Angelina Jolie, every woman the actor is spotted with is likely going to be rumored as his new girlfriend.

One such person is Neri Oxman, an architect and professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab. Due to them bonding over design and architecture, the two have been spending a lot of time together, so much so that rumors began to surface that the two are more than friends.

However, Page Six TV reported that Pitt and Oxman are nothing more than friends. A source said their relationship “is best described as a professional friendship,” although Pitt is “interested in spending more time” with Oxman.

A rep for the actor declined to comment further about their relationship, but Pitt’s friend confirmed that the two are “just friends.”

Pitt separated from Jolie back in September 2016. He and his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star share six kids together - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

Their divorce really shook the world, but the two have tried to remain as private about their personal lives as possible. Still, curious media and fans alike cannot stop talking about them and speculating about their new romantic pursuits.

A source earlier told People that Pitt “seems to be in a better place” after his split, although parting ways with Jolie definitely took a toll on him. “The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”

In fact, he has been “casually dating,” but he hasn’t met anyone he would want to engage in a serious relationship with. “He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a different source told ET that the women Pitt has been seeing “are not in the public eye.”

“He’s very private about who he’s seeing,” the source said, adding that “he is in no way ready to get serious with anyone.”

“Dating hasn’t been a priority because Brad wants to spend more time with the children,” the source added. “He has been working on himself. Brad has been spending a lot of time learning to play guitar and hanging with musician friends.” Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images