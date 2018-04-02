Jennifer Aniston is not having a special bond with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter.

Since Aniston and Justin Theroux split, the "Horrible Bosses" actress has been linked to her ex-husband, Pitt. A new report from New Idea claimed that Aniston is enjoying a blossoming friendship with Jolie and Pitt's 11-year-old daughter, Shiloh.

"Shiloh has been spending a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now. Shiloh has become the closest to Jen out of all of Brad's kids," a so-called insider said.

The source also claimed that Shiloh asked her dad if she could call Aniston "mommy." The said move was expected to infuriate the "Maleficent" star.

However, according to Gossip Cop, the claims are not true. Aniston and Pitt have not reunited and the former has not spent time with the latter's kids. So, she isn't becoming a maternal figure to his children.

In addition, Pitt and Jolie's six children, including Shiloh, are very close to the "Salt" actress. "So the notion that she'd [Shiloh] want to refer to Aniston as 'mommy' is absurd," the report read.

Jolie has been photographed with her kids from time to time. On the opening weekend of Alicia Vikander's "Tomb Raider," the award-winning actress stepped out with her kids to watch a movie. However, the family opted for Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel's dramedy "Love, Simon" over the action-adventure film that originally starred Jolie.

New Ideal also reported earlier that Jolie and Pitt's kids want to be with Aniston and the "War Machine" actor. The children were reportedly exposed to so much tension after Jolie filed for divorce and the "We're the Millers" actress' "laid-back" attitude had been helpful for everyone.

"Even though she's had a rough few months since her split from Justin, she's really loving being able to unwind with Brad's kids – play sport in the backyard, read books, watch TV and draw with them. It's been really therapeutic for her – and the kids clearly love it and love her," an alleged-insider said.

However, Gossip Cop also debunked the said report. Aniston has not met Jolie and Pitt's kids yet. Thus, there is no basis for the children to say that they want to be with the "Cake" star.

Photo: Getty Images/Francois Guillot