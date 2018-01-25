After outlets published claims that Brad Pitt had introduced some of his six children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, a rep for the award-winning actor has shot down the accusations.

Rumors that Pitt, 54, introduced his children to Aniston started after In Touch Weekly reported that the “Friends” actress stopped by her ex’s home to give him a book only to be surprised by the appearance of his four youngest children.

The tabloid claimed the kids treated Aniston, 48, “like a normal friend of their father,” and, after an hour of being in their presence, extended an invitation for them to visit her.

“Jen was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “She especially got a kick out of Knox, who is the spitting image of a young Brad.”

The magazine also alleged that Aniston did not tell her husband Justin Theroux about the encounter and that Jolie, when she learned of the alleged meet up, was “livid.”

Photo: Michael Kovac/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the details in the story, a rep for Pitt tells Gossip Cop the report is “100 percent false.” An unnamed second source, who is reportedly close to Aniston, also assured the outlet the actress has never meet her ex-husband’s children.

The latest round of rumors involving Aniston and Pitt, who ended their five-year marriage in 2005, have been plentiful in recent months. In December, the exes were speculated to be getting back together, though those reports were also debunked.