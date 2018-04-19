When Neri Oxman was recently spotted heading to her class at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she appeared to be channeling her rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt’s ex, Angelina Jolie.

On Wednesday, Oxman was photographed by the paparazzi walking through the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The 42-year-old professor was seen rocking an all-black ensemble composed of a black turtleneck, trench coat and matching pants. She also wore dark sunglasses to complete the look, according to Us Weekly.

Though the award-winning architectural designer has been keeping mum on her relationship with the “War Machine” actor, multiple sources have already confirmed their romantic relationship. One insider close to Pitt has even revealed that the twosome has been dating for six months now.

Oxman is the first woman to be officially linked to Pitt since the award-winning actor’s split from Jolie. Interestingly, there are sources who couldn’t help but compare Oxman with Jolie. The latest public sighting of the MIT professor caused some entertainment and gossip news sites to liken her to the “Maleficent” actress.

Daily Mail was among the tabloids who pointed out how Oxman appeared to be channeling Jolie with her latest clothing preference. The UNHCR Special Envoy is known as a big fan of long black coats and heels. On multiple occasions that Jolie was publicly spotted by the press, she was wearing all-black outfits and matching black sunglasses.

The channeling issue comes amid rumors that Jolie is willing to formally meet her ex-husband’s current girlfriend. The same rumors allege that Pitt is doing everything to hamper the meeting between his past and present romances. They also claim that Pitt is planning to introduce Oxman to his kids with Jolie: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

Nevertheless, the rumors may not be truthful at all since Gossip Cop has already slammed the sources who are spreading the baseless stories. The fact-checking, celebrity reporting website has pointed out the inconsistencies and blatant falsehoods in the stories and how they do not make sense when put into context with the reported happenings that are taking place between Pitt and Oxman.

