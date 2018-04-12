Brad Pitt has not won the custody battle against Angelina Jolie over their six children.

Life & Style published a report with a headline that read: "Brad Winds the Kids! Why Angie Finally Gave Up." According to the tabloid, the "Maleficent" actress was heartbroken, while the "War Machine" actor "cried tears of joy" when he gained custody of their kids.

The cover seemed to imply that Pitt got custody of their kids over Jolie. However, Gossip Cop has deemed the report to be misleading. The cover implied that the article was about the exes' legal battle over their kids and Pitt getting "physical custody," but the report simply says that the actor "considers" more time with his children to be a "win."

According to an alleged insider, the "Allied" star "considers [Jolie] granting him more time with them a real win in their custody battle." An unidentified family friend also claimed that Jolie agreed to let Pitt visit their kids so he would not contend her plans to move to London with the kids.

The rumor-debunking site insisted that Jolie still has custody of their six children. In addition, the exes are working amicably to resolve the custody issues.

Although Pitt doesn't have physical custody of his children, the actor is reportedly "much happier" after his split from Jolie. According to multiple sources, the "Seven" actor has started dating and is slowly making his way back into the spotlight.

"Separating was very sad and shocking to him, but he started taking care of himself again," one insider told People. "He seems much, much happier."

In related news, it's not true that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reconciled. The two were linked to each other following Aniston's split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in February. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors involving the exes, including reports claiming that they got married in Paris.

In addition, one insider claimed that "Shiloh has been spending a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now. Shiloh has become the closest to Jen out of all of Brad's kids." However, the rumor that the "Friends" actress has a close friendship with Pitt and Jolie's daughter has also been debunked.

