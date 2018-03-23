Photos of Brad Pitt from when he was just 23 years old recently surfaced online.

Us Weekly shared the never-before-seen images that were taken in 1987. In one of the snaps, Pitt is holding a racket. A black-and-white photo of the actor shows him sitting on a chair while holding a telephone. The award-winning actor was also photographed with an adorable black puppy.

And in one of the pictures taken by the late Sandra Downie-Dunn, Pitt showed off his abs by raising his shirt. The actor’s biceps were also flexed in another picture.

During the photo shoot, Downie-Dunn opened up about the then-aspiring actor.

“He said he was hungry and I didn’t have any money – not even 33 cents for a hamburger at McDonald’s,” she said.

Four years later, Pitt landed a role in “Thelma & Louise.” And fast forward to the present time, Pitt has already starred in at least 67 other projects. Most recently, he top billed “War Machine.”

Meanwhile, Pitt’s personal life has been a tumultuous one for the past two years. In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from the actor. In her filing, Jolie cited irreconcilable differences as the main reason for their split.

A year later, she told Vanity Fair that she and her six kids are healing from the recent events that led to her and Pitt’s divorce.

“They’re not healing from the divorce. They’re healing from some… from life, from things in life,” she said.

Pitt also talked about his split from Jolie during an interview with GQ magazine.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse,” he said.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images