The BRIT Awards will be held in London Wednesday, but U.S. fans won’t have to wait long to see the show. The British music awards ceremony will be easily accessible for American fans, who can watch live or see a rebroadcast just hours later.

U.S. viewers can live stream the BRIT Awards via YouTube. The official BRITs channel will live stream the event Wednesday, Feb. 21 for international viewers. Conor Maynard and Yasmin Evans will host the broadcast. The show, which is being held in London’s O2 Arena, starts at 8 p.m. GMT (which is 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST).

If you’re working or at school on Wednesday afternoon, don’t worry. The 2018 BRITs will also air on TV in the U.S. The rebroadcast will start Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on AXS TV. If you need to find the channel near you, check their website.

AXS TV does not have a direct streaming option on their website. However, you can watch the BRIT Awards online via AXS TV if you have a mobile app from your cable provider. The XFINITY TV Go app for Comcast, the U-Verse app for AT&T and the FiOS Mobile for Verizon are just a few of the cable apps that can stream the channel. Just be sure to have the app from your cable provider installed and ready to go on Wednesday before 9 p.m. EST.

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The BRIT Awards are comparable to the Grammys. It’s the biggest night in music in the U.K., but plenty of American artists will be celebrated. Katy Perry, Pink, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are among the nominees.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the event, which will have some memorable performances. Justin Timberlake, the Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa will all take the stage.

Expect plenty of other celebrities too. It seems like all the top-selling musicians are nominated. Former One Direction members Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn are going to face off in the video of the year category. They also face competition from Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Blue and Little Mix. Fans can cast their vote for the category on the BRITs website, which is also where they can see all the nominees.