Brody Jenner is still mad at father Caitlyn Jenner for skipping his wedding. And so is his wife Katlynn Carter.

On Thursday, a footage of an ambush interview with the newlyweds was published online by TMZ. The clip was taken on Wednesday evening when Jenner and Carter arrived at LAX fresh from their Indonesian wedding and Maldives honeymoon.

In the clip, reporters could be heard asking the couple if they plan to send a video of their nuptials to their family members who didn’t make it to the big day. While Jenner initially seemed to be not in the mood to answer the question, Carter straightforwardly responded that those who want to see the wedding should have attended in the first place.

“They should have gone if they wanted to see it,” Carter said while walking in front of Jenner. The youngest son of the “I Am Cait” star then added, “If they want to see a video … if they ask for one then sure. We’ll send them a video.”

What’s more surprising was when Jenner was asked if he had spoken to his family who didn’t make it to the wedding, he admitted that he hasn’t.

It can be noted that aside from Caitlyn, Jenner’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie also did not go to the wedding that took place in Nihi Sumba, an island in Indonesia. It wasn’t clear why Kendall didn’t come, but Kylie was busy being a hands-on mother to Stormi and Caitlyn attended the Life Ball 2018 fundraiser, which coincided with the wedding.

“Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration,” a source previously told Us Weekly on why Kylie wasn’t going.

Caitlyn didn’t address the issue personally, but she did tell the entertainment news outlet that the Life Ball charity event was very important to her. “I’m a Life Ball virgin and this is absolutely great. The whole city celebrates this and diversity, diversity is good. They have raised so much money for HIV … They’ve really made a difference in the world,” she said.

Following the wedding, Jenner took to Instagram to seemingly shade his father and sisters for missing his special day. “Thanks to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with @kaitlynn and I. Love you all,” the 34-year-old captioned a video clip showing where he and his wife exchanged their vows.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris