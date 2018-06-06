Brody Jenner seems to have shaded his father Caitlyn Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie for not attending his wedding to longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter last weekend.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared on Instagram a video presentation of Nihi Sumba, the Indonesian island where he and Carter exchanged wedding vows and stayed for their honeymoon. What’s striking about the 34-year-old’s post however wasn’t really the clip, but the caption he wrote for it that seemingly voiced his disapproval of Caitlyn and his sisters’ absence from his big day.

“Thanks to all my friends and family that came out to celebrate with @katlynn and I. Love you all,” Jenner wrote alongside his expression of gratitude to the staff of the hotel where he, his wife and guests stayed. He also mentioned that his wedding was “one of the most incredible and memorable experiences of my life.”

As previously reported, the “I Am Cait” star chose to skip her youngest son’s wedding because she was attending Life Ball’s fundraising event in Vienna, Austria over the weekend. While Jenner and Carter were doing their final preparations for their nuptials on Saturday, June 2, Caitlyn was photographed arriving in Austria alongside other guests of the benefit, including Kelly Osbourne, Gilles Marini and Katee Sackhoff.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie also did not come to their brother’s wedding even though the latter sent them an invitation. In an interview with People late last month, Jenner admitted that he never heard back from his sisters with stepmother Kris Jenner.

“My two little sisters, we never heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” the former “The Hills” star said. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Kylie wasn’t attending because she’s hands-on in taking care of baby Stormi. “Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

On the other hand, it wasn’t disclosed why Kendall didn’t consider coming to the event.

There are rumors claiming Jenner is thinking of throwing another wedding party for his family and friends who missed the tropical ceremony once he and his wife are back in Los Angeles. However, Jenner hasn’t confirmed this yet.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris