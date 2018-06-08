Brody Jenner happily married Kaitlynn Carter over the weekend but it appears his mother, Linda Thompson, was less than pleased when her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, decided to skip out on her invite and miss their son’s wedding.

“The Hills” alum married Carter over the weekend on a tropical island surrounded by close friends and family. However, his father was not among the many wedding guests when the ceremony took place. As a result, his mother seemingly called out her ex for not making their son a priority.

On Thursday, Thompson reposted an Instagram video initially shared by her son which featured the beautiful scenery of Sumba island, located off the coast of Indonesia, where the wedding was held.

While Jenner’s post thanked the hotel, friends, and family for making his wedding celebration a memorable experience, his mother took the opportunity to shade her ex.

“This is the beautiful location where @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn got married! Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married! That’s what parents do! #tothemoonandback,” she captioned the video.

Thompson’s post comes after the 34-year-old expressed his somber feelings about his father skipping one of the most important days of his life. “It was a big disappointment,” Jenner told People.

“Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year,” he added.

Although the reality star was upset by her absence, Jenner revealed he “wasn’t surprised” his father was a no-show at his wedding. “I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing,” he explained.

Prior to Jenner and Carter’s wedding, sources told People the “I Am Cait” star “has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end.”

However, the former Olympian, who was married to Thompson from 1981-1986 prior to her transition, was planning on “throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

It is unclear if those plans will remain in place following Jenner and Thompson’s comments about “The Secrets of My Life” author.

