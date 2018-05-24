Even after butting heads and engaging in fist fights from childhood, he will stand unwavering by your side when you need him the most — that is who a brother is and to honor them, May 24 every year is observed as Brother’s Day.

If you have been too busy to pay your little or elder brother the attention he deserves, you can make up for it by showering gifts or taking him out for dinner or simply reaching out with a sweet message to know how much he means to you.

Lost for words? Here are a few suggestions to wish your brother on the special day from SMS Dose:

Messages

“I feel proud when I call you my brother. I want to feel this today and every day.”

“Do you know which is the world’s stickiest glue? The one that’s between me and you. Love you bro.”

“From saying I Hate You during childhood to I Miss You during college to Thank You right now — we both have come a long way. Love you bro.”

“The best part of having a brother like you is that I have never feared losing a best friend. Thanks dear.”

“You are the reason my childhood has been special, teenage memorable, grown-up years unforgettable and my whole life remarkable. Thank you brother”

“The beauty of having a little brother is that he will always protect his sister even if he is half her size. Thanks bro, you will always be my little buddy.”

“I fearlessly chased all my BIG dreams knowing that my BIG brother will always look out for me. I will never be able to be a BIG bro to you but the least I can do is start by saying a BIG Thank You to you.”

You can also celebrate the day by learning what some famous personalities had to say about brothers. Here are a few quotes from eminent people, courtesy of Brainy Quote:

Quotes

“There is a destiny which makes us brothers; none goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own.” — Edwin Markham

“Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other — they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

“My brother is one of my true heroes. Steady and sober where I am impulsive and emotional.” — Mark McKinnon

“One can be a brother only in something. Where there is no tie that binds men, men are not united but merely lined up.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

“When I look at each of my brothers, I see two things. First, I see the next place I want to leave a rosy welt. Second, I see a good man who will always be there, no matter how hard life gets for me or him. Then, I get out of the way because I realize he’s coming at me with a wet dish towel.” — Dan Pearce

“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” — Anna Quindlen

“A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” — King Solomon