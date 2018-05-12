It's Mother's Day weekend, and if you're looking for a perfect way to make mom's day, then concocting perfect cocktails in honor of the best woman you know will be right up your alley.

After all, if anyone should be having a well-deserved cocktail this week it's the woman who put up with all of your temper tantrums, missed curfews and excessive drama, right? Check out these recipes to give mom what she really wants.

Blush Slush Frosé:

Photo: Chambord

Add 5 oz. Frozen Rosé, 1 ½ oz. Chambord, 1 oz. cranberry juice and ½ oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice to a blender with a handful of ice. Mix until all of the ingredients are fully incorporated, then pour into a pretty glass, garnish with a lemon peel, and serve.

Chamomile and Tangerine Sparkling Cocktail for Two:

If mom wants to share her cocktail with someone special to her, like dad, or maybe even you, or she wants double the drink, then this recipe is a perfect fit for her.

Charged Iced Coffee:

Photo: Martini and Rossi

Combine 1.5 oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino, ½ oz. Frangelico, ½ oz. spiced agave syrup and 4 oz. cold brew coffee and pour over ice in a Highball glass. Float Cardamom whipped cream on top and garnish with grated matcha powder.

Grapefruit and Ginger Sparkler:

This recipe is perfect for mom with its bright citrusy flavors that get her ready for summer.

Honey and Marmalade Sour:

For a powerful punch of flavor that mom is sure to love, try making her this cocktail.

Jasmine's Punch:

Photo: D'ussé VSOP

Start by making Jasmine Tea by adding 1 cup of loose-leaf jasmine tea to 2 quarts of hot water. Allow it to steep for 6 minutes, then strain and chill. Then, combine 5 parts D'ussé VSOP Cognac, 1-part St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, 1 ½ parts pear liqueur, 2 parts lemon juice, 1-part simple syrup and 3 parts chilled jasmine tea in a large punch bowl and add a large block of ice. Garnish with edible flowers and lemon wheels and serve in a Rocks glass.

Kiwi Cooler:

The herbal notes in this cocktail will give mom a refreshing drink that she's sure to love.

Lemon Sours Spritz:

Photo: Hi-Chew

Shake 1.5 oz. Hi-Chew Lemon Sours Elderflower Liqueur (infuse by soaking one piece of candy per ounce of liquor until the candy dissolves), 0.5 oz. lemon juice and 0.5 oz. simple syrup with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain it into a chilled coupe, top with sparkling wine, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Melon Sangria:

This refreshing sangria is also sweet thanks to the inclusion of Moscato wine, and mom is sure to appreciate all of the flavors as she sips.

Pear Hibiscus Brunch Cocktail:

No Mother's Day brunch you make for mom will be complete without a cocktail. Mimosas are great, but this recipe is better and will complement the meal perfectly.

Pineapple Cilantro Moscow Mule:

Photo: Smirnoff

This recipe from Karly Gomez of A Simple Pantry for Smirnoff is great for any Mother's Day party, serving 9-12 people. To make, add 3 cups of chopped pineapple and 1 cup of chopped cilantro in a pitcher. Cut one lime in half and squeeze it into the pitcher, then drop the lime remains in as well. Slowly stir in 3 cups of pineapple juice, followed by 4 cups of Ginger beer and 2 cups of Smirnoff No. 21 vodka. Pour over copper mugs filled with ice.

Pomegranate Berry Fizz:

Photo: Sparkling Ice

Combine 1.5 oz. berry flavored vodka, 3 oz. Sparkling Ice Pomegranate Blueberry and pomegranate seeds in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled glass and garnish with fresh berries and pomegranate seeds.

Pomegranate Mimosa:

Give mom's Mimosa a different twist by adding some pomegranate juice to the mix.

The Queen's Choice:

Photo: Bailey's

For this recipe, combine 2 oz. Bailey's Original Irish Cream, 1 oz. Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka and ½ oz. butterscotch syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain the contents into a coupe glass.

Raspberry Spritz:

If mom wants a cocktail but isn't a fan of too much alcohol, then this is a great alternative for her, focusing on the other ingredients more.

Rosé Cherry Blossom:

Photo: Angry Orchard

Add 1 oz. Brandy, 0.75 oz. lemon, 0.5 oz. simple syrup and 1 tsp. Cherry preserves to a shaker, shake and strain over ice in a pint glass. Then top with 5 oz. Of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider.

The Rosemary Hound:

Photo: Purity Vodka

Place ½ part ruby red grapefruit juice, 2 parts Purity Vodka and 1 oz. Rosemary simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well to mix, then serve on the rocks and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Strawberry Lemonade Whiskey Sour:

This recipe perfectly combines the smooth kick of bourbon whiskey, the sweetness of strawberries and the tartness of lemonade for a drink that gives mom everything.

Sour Apple and Pear Sparkling Sangria:

If mom still wants a cocktail but is also watching her figure, this is a nice light recipe that won't disappoint.

Watermelon-Moscato Slush:

This drink is sweet and perfect for a mom who appreciates the finer things in life--like warm summer days.