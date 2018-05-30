It has been over a year since Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony split and the 21-year-old launched her solo career. Following the announcement her former group members have decided to take a hiatus, the “Havana” singer realized their break up could have been avoided if the women were more mature in age.

Cabello left the group in December 2016 after growing tired of singing songs to which she couldn’t relate. In March 2018, the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Hansen revealed they would be going on hiatus to pursue solo projects.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello admitted she and her former group members would still be together if their issues would have taken place when they were older. “I don’t think there was ever a point where I was like, ‘I want to leave because I’m the breakout star,’” she explained.

“We were just really young. If we were in the same situation now, it would probably be fine for everyone to make their own music while being in the group, because I think everyone understands now that you can't limit people. That’s why people break free.”

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a September 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello revealed she had a difficult time being happy in the group because she was not involved in the writing process. “[The songs were] mostly written by other people,” she told the publication.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, it’s just not for me. It has to be me in order for me to be happy with the result. I get to make mistakes, correct them and learn and keep growing,” she explained, reflecting on her solo experience.

Although Fifth Harmony later told Billboard they were able to reach a much better place after Cabello left, on March 19, the group revealed they would be exploring new opportunities individually.

“After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time, for now, to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the group statement read.

“In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” the statement continued.

Next up, Cabello is expected to perform as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour while the world waits for her former group members to make their next move.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images