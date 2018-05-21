Fifth Harmony members Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Dinah Jane Hansen may have peacefully gone their separate ways but it doesn’t mean they are all still feuding with former group member Camila Cabello.

During the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Harmonizers were surprised to learn Normani and Cabello, who performed separately at the award show, had a friendly reunion on Sunday night.

Several photos of the two happily embracing one another appeared on Twitter during the award ceremony. In one picture, the two posed for a glamour shot, while two other photos featured the former group members goofing around with a silly pose and excited looks on their faces.

The reunion comes after a messy group break up in December 2016. Following Cabello’s departure, Fifth Harmony released a statement revealing the singer abruptly left the group.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“After 4 and half years of being together, we have been informed via her representative that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the statement read.

The comment started a brief social media feud between Cabello and her former 5H band members.

The “Never Be the Same” singer later denied she left the group without warning. “Saying they were just informed by my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true,” Cabello wrote in her statement.

As a result, Fifth Harmony replied by revealing Cabello refused to work on the issues in the group and the feud appeared to end there.

However, in a July 2017 interview with Billboard, Normani insisted the group did their best to convince Cabello to stay in Fifth Harmony.

“I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates, and human beings to make it work,” Normani told the publication.

Fast forward to more than a year after the “Sangria Wine” artist’s departure, Normani doesn’t seem to harbor any ill feelings towards Cabello.

In April, the “Love Lies” singer told Us Weekly the “Havana” singer didn’t reach out to her after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus but revealed she is still rooting for her former bandmate’s success. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” she said.

Fifth Harmony first announced their hiatus on March 19.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images