After six years together, Fifth Harmony bid their fans a final farewell by hitting the stage for one last time. Group members Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Dinah Jane Hansen performed their last show as a group on Friday night, months after announcing their indefinite hiatus.

The foursome, which initially consisted of five members before Camila Cabello left the group in 2016, took the Hard Rock Live stage at The Event Center Hollywood, Florida to sing some of their top hits.

After the show, the group used Twitter to thank their fanbase, known as Harmonizers, for their support over the years. “What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories,” the Fifth Harmony Twitter account shared on Sunday.

Prior to that, Kordei shared an emotional tweet to say goodbye to the women she worked with for six years. “FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it,” she wrote Friday.

Hernandez also shared a sentimental goodbye by tweeting out a photo to express her love for her group members. Meanwhile, Jauregui thanked the ladies for the time they spent together while Hansen expressed optimism that the women would meet again someday.

On Friday, the 5H Twitter account thanked fans for a memorable evening following their concert. “We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts.”

Fifth Harmony’s last performance comes almost two months after their March 19 statement announcing their split. “After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time, for now, to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the statement read.

“In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” the statement continued.

The group announced their hiatus a little more than a year after Cabello revealed she would be leaving a group to pursue a solo career.

