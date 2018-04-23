Camilla Parker-Bowles recently claimed that she saw a ghost in one of Prince Charles’ properties.

In the ITV documentary “Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall,” the 70-year-old mom of two said that Prince Charles bought the abandoned and neglected property several years ago. The prince managed to transform it into a stunning place.

“There was definitely a ghost – without a shadow of a doubt. I walked up the steps, got into the hall and I thought I can’t go any further. I literally froze. If my hair could not stand on end, it would have done. I remember thinking I don’t want to come back and I didn’t for years,” she said (via Express).

Several years later, Parker-Bowles visited her husband’s property. She knew that the ghost had already vanished at that time.

“The whole thing seemed to be smiling again,” she said.

Meanwhile, another highlight from Parker-Bowles’ television special had to do with her relationship with Prince Charles. Prior to marrying each other in a civil ceremony, Prince Charles was married to Princess Diana. Before her death, the Princess of Wales said that there were three people in their marriage.

Despite the initial criticisms surrounding the Duchess of Cornwall, her husband, the Prince of Wales, stood by her side. He even paid tribute to her on ITV ‘s show.

“My darling wife has been absolutely wonderful with all these charities and takes a huge interest. She does have a wonderful way with people. She’s remarkable, really. She’s the best listener in the world. She can get anything out of anybody and find out their history in a very short time,” Prince Charles said.

After her documentary aired, Parker-Bowles was praised by royal fans for being a wonderful addition to the royal family. One Twitter user named Darren Mason called her down to earth and kind.

George Reeves wrote, “Camilla has always been my favorite royal and this ITV documentary proves why. What a lovely, warm, down to earth – and what a great sense of humor.”

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Mullan