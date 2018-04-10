Camilla Parker-Bowles was not a disgrace to the royal family and Windsor, says Penny Junor, a royal biographer.

In her book, “The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown,” Junor wrote, “In my view, when history comes to judge her, Camilla will not be seen as the woman who nearly brought down the House of Windsor. I think she will be recognized as the woman who soared it up.”

According to USA Today, Junor’s book is mostly centered on Parker-Bowles’ positive traits. Fans of the Duchess of Cornwall can get to know her better by flipping through the pages. But those who are fans of the late Princess Diana may not appreciate the book.

Junor described the mom-of-two and grandmother-of-five as a “down-to-earth and unpretentious, lusty and funny and kind, with good people skills and a calm steadying hand who supports Charles unconditionally.”

“She has given Charles the belief in himself that he’s never had before, and that has made him much more likable and therefore much more popular. And popularity is vital in a modern-day monarch. He’s no longer angst-ridden and tortured; he’s relaxed, he’s humorous, he’s teasing and he looks happy… The public wants to engage with him again. And she has made that happen,” Junor wrote.

The biographer also said that Prince Charles was incredibly happy when Parker-Bowles came back into his life. She was previously married to Andrew Parker-Bowles, while Prince Charles married Princess Diana. But after she divorced Andrew, the two started seeing each other again. Prince Charles admitted to cheating on Princess Diana with Parker-Bowles.

“The Prince is incredibly happy and contented and amused since Camilla came back into his life. And I think she’s very happy. They seem to be very keen on each other, they love each other, they’ve come to a contented happiness in their late 60s. Why not?” one of the couple’s friends told Junor.

And since Parker-Bowles was able to take good care of her husband, Junor is convinced that she could also watch over Windsor.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Mullan