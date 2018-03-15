Camilla Parker-Bowles attended the Cheltenham Festival for this year’s Ladies’ Day on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Duchess of Cornwall was photographed wearing the tailored tweed overcoat she used during the same event in 2014. Prince Charles’ wife was at the festival with her female friend. Her husband did not join her because he was at the Buckingham Palace to celebrate the work of Britain’s nurses.

The coat was not the only item that she recycled for the event. Parker-Bowles accentuated her attire with a fur-lined hat, as well as a chiffon white and beige scarf and black leather gloves. She also wore brown knee-high boots and carried her burgundy handbag.

The female royal’s sighting came just days after she also made headlines over rumors that Parker-Bowles will become queen once Prince Charles is named as king.

Last week, Clarence House’s official website sparked debate over Parker-Bowles’ official title. Initially, the website’s Frequently Asked Questions page revealed that the mom-of-two will become Her Royal Highness The Princess Consort and not queen. But this answer was deleted from the website.

A rep for Clarence House told The Telegraph that the deletion of that specific answer does not mean Parker-Bowles will already be called queen.

“Our Frequently Asked Questions are updated regularly. This is one question that Clarence House has not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features,” the rep said.

Parker-Bowles, who has been married to Prince Charles for 13 years, is also rumored to be pushing her husband to become the new head of the Commonwealth. The position is currently being held by Prince Charles’ mom, Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Baroness Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, recently said that the decision will not be made by Parker-Bowles, but by the members of the Commonwealth. On April 16, they will convene to talk about their next leader.

“That is certainly not a matter for me, it’s a matter for the leaders. The leaders will have a wonderful opportunity to be alone together at the retreat and they will talk about anything they wish to but it’s definitely not a matter for me,” she told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Perez - Pool