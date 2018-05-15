Camilla Parker-Bowles endured a wardrobe malfunction and a bad hair day ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cornwall attended The National Health Service (NHS) Heroes Awards ceremony. Camilla arrived in a blue dress with a subtle slit in the front. She paired her get up with her favorite earrings and four-strand pearl choker with a diamond clasp. She also clutched a small handbag.

When Prince Charles' wife graced the red carpet, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the wind caught her dress. In the photo shared by Express, the wind blew Camilla's ensemble and flashed the lacy trim underskirt she wore.

Earlier that day, the Duchess was also photographed enduring a bad hair day. In the photo, Camilla is wearing a green dress with a floral print. She looks fed up as she stands there with her hair flying in the air waiting outside the vehicle.

​

Camilla's sighting comes just days before Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials this weekend. The Duchess and the Prince of Wales just got back from their official trip to France and Greece.

During their trip to France, they attended the commemorations for the victims of Le Promenades des Anglais attack. They also met the families of the victims and the members of the emergency services who responded.

"She spoke to us with heart despite being from the royal family," Natasha one of the responders said about Camilla. "They have extraordinary empathy and kindness – they asked us who we were and what we did."

The royals' appearance at the NHS Awards aims to honor the nominees that include NHS staff and volunteers. Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William was present at the event too.

"The National Health Service is one of our country's greatest treasures and something we should all be immensely proud of," Prince William said during the ceremony. "Perhaps the most wonderful thing about the NHS is its people. The skill, care and dedication they provide every day is truly inspirational."

"I would like to pay tribute to every member of NHS staff and the wonderful volunteers who do so much to support them – we owe you all a huge thank you," the Duke of Cambridge added.

