Camilla Parker Bowles stood out at the recent royal wedding, but not for very a good reason.

Royal fans who tuned in to the wedding ceremony claimed that her wedding hat looked like a plate of King Prawn Ring. Other fans joked about Parker Bowles’ hat and said that it looks like a platter of ham and cured meats.

One Twitter user uploaded Parker Bowles’ photo together with a photo of kitchen mop and a furry toilet seat.

“Is it just me or did Camilla look like she was wearing one of those furry toilet seat covers from the 70s as a hat?” the royal fan wrote.

“Camilla’s hat looks like they captured an image of one of these mops while it was being wrung out,” another fan tweeted.

Parker Bowles paired her pink hat with her asymmetrical coat dress designed by Anna Valentine. And despite the comparisons, the entire look suited the Duchess of Cornwall well.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles’ wife also made headlines just days after the royal wedding after she and Markle were seen giggling while at an official engagement. A bee went into Prince Harry’s ear while he was giving a speech, and the two female royals couldn’t help but laugh.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex were also seen holding each other’s hand while they said their goodbyes after the event. The gesture was widely appreciated by royal fans who claimed that the two women really get along well.

But in the video uploaded by one of the royal fans on Twitter, it appeared as though Parker Bowles reached out her hand so she could shake Markle’s. But they ended up holding each other’s hand instead.

During their official engagement, Parker Bowles wore a green Bruce Oldfield coat dress and a Philip Treacy hat. Markle also wore a hat by Philip Treacy.

More than 600 charity workers were invited by the royal family to attend the garden party. Prince Harry honored Prince Charles at the gathering as part of his upcoming birthday celebrations in November. Musical performances were also staged, and guests enjoyed a customary cup of tea.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady/AFP