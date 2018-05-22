Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has some strong allegations against Doria Ragland.

After the yoga instructor was praised for her “dignified composure” at the royal wedding, Samantha claimed that Ragland cashed in on her daughter’s big day. On her Twitter account, Samantha also accused Ragland of leaking some photos before Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials.

Samantha also claimed that Ragland has been talking to Oprah even before the wedding because she will appear in an interview with the host. However, this has not yet been confirmed by any member of the royal family or by Ragland herself.

Earlier this month, Ragland was photographed entering Oprah’s mansion in Santa Barbara. When she left the host’s house a few hours later, she was seen carrying a huge gift basket.

Valerie Edwards for the Daily Mail was told by her source, “No one knows how to schmooze better than Oprah. It’s very much her MO to win people over by showering them with her personal attention – and gifts – and get what she’s after. In this case, whether it’s a pre or post-wedding interview with the mother of the princess bride for her magazine or OWN network, Oprah definitely wants the inside track.”

Oprah also attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, she was not spotted talking to Ragland at that time.

As of late, Ragland has not spoken up about her daughter and Prince Harry’s romance, engagement, and even their wedding. Unlike her, Markle’s half-siblings and dad, Thomas Markle Sr., has been doing interviews with various publications.

After Samantha’s most recent shade, one of her followers encouraged her to take cues from Kate Middleton’s family.

“It would be nice if you would take your cues from the Middleton family – or any family members of the royal’s spouses for that matter – who NEVER sell them out to the press or on social media,” the critic wrote.

Samantha fired back and wrote, “They don’t have to speak to the media they have royal money and legal protection even members of the family who did not speak were preyed upon by media vultures and photographers.”

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool