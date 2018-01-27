Her fashion choices and style have been boosting several designers' profiles and giving quite a boost to their companies as the "Meghan Effect" grips the world. However, if Meghan Markle wants to create a business of her own, she won't be forced to give it up as soon as she marries Prince Harry this May.

According to TMZ, the future royal actually is not prohibited from operating a side business once she officially joins the family, as there are no laws in the U.K. which strictly forebode it.

The website investigated whether or not it was possible for Markle to own a business after reports surfaced earlier this month claiming that the former actress was partnering with Victoria Beckham on a bio-botox line. While those reports were not true, should Markle be interested in having a side business she can do so, as long as she still follows the same rules that non-royal business owners do.

She also wouldn't be the first major member of the royal family to explore her options with a business venture. The Countess of Wessex, who is married to Harry's uncle, Prince Edward, ran a PR company before her marriage, and remained there for a few years following.

While it's unlikely Markle will consider forming a business as a royal, it wouldn't be her first venture into that world. She previously ran a lifestyle website, The Tig, which she shut down in 2017 after three years.

Markle also reportedly once had her eyes set on a different business venture as well, filing trademark paperwork with a friend back in 2012 for the term "Lali," with the apparent intention of selling their own line of lollipops and drops. The plan seemed to never work out however, and just over two years later, they abandoned their application.

Still, the chance that she will run a business after her May 19 nuptials still seems slim, as she will become a full-time member of the royal family, alongside her husband, brother-in-law, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. By comparison, the recently engaged Princess Eugenie, who is further down the line of succession than Harry, is only considered a part-time member of the royal family, which allows her to have a job at an art gallery.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images