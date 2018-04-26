Carole Middleton checked in on her daughter, Kate Middleton, and her new grandson on Wednesday.

The doting grandmother went to Kensington Palace two days after Middleton gave birth to her yet to be named son. On the same day, Carole also bonded with Prince George, who she picked up from school because Prince William was at the Anzac Day service on Wednesday.

According to People, the doting grandmother has spent a lot of time with her grandchildren. In fact, she looked after Prince George and Princess Charlotte when Prince William and Middleton went on a tour in India in 2016.

Middleton also sees her mom as a rock and the glue that keeps the Middleton family together. A source close to the clan previously told the publication, “I don’t think anything fazes Kate – she just takes everything in her stride. A lot of times this comes from her mom. Carole’s lovely, and she just doesn’t let anything faze her. She adores being a granny and always tells people, I’m loving it.”

Meanwhile, Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, was the first member of their family to visit the Duchess of Cambridge at the palace. Middleton’s dad, Michael, and brother, James, also went to check in on the Duchess and her son on Tuesday.

As of late, Queen Elizabeth II has not yet met her great-grandson because she is still at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh is still recovering from his hip surgery. But the Kensington Palace released a statement about the baby’s arrival, which also made mention of the monarch and Prince Philip.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and the members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

Middleton gave birth to her third child at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing. A few later, she left the facility and decided to recover from the comfort of her own home.

