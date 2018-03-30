Céline Dion’s powerful vocals and graceful stage presence have secured her legacy of being one of the greatest performers of all time. Although the singer hasn’t had the easiest year, her growing net worth could help her crack a smile as she rings in a milestone birthday.

On Friday, March 30, Dion will celebrate her 50th birthday. The singer, who made her debut in the music industry in 1980, is worth $400 million, according to Forbes.

The star was first discovered by her late husband, Rene Angélil, who was so moved by her voice that he invested in her career. Once a singer himself, Angélil made the decision to mortgage his home to finance Dion’s first album. The EP went on to become a hit in France and Quebec, according to The New York Times.

The singer, who was born Céline Marie Claudette Dion, has managed to release 17 albums that have landed a spot on the Billboard 200 chart, selling almost 250 million copies, and earning five Grammys thanks to her astounding talent.

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Although Dion has put out a number of hit songs including “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me,” the singer has reportedly earned a majority of her wealth thanks to her Las Vegas residency.

In 2016, she picked up $27 million from the shows and a summer tour. However, in February 2017, the singer went on a brief hiatus following the deaths of both her husband and brother.

She eventually got back on the stage where she typically performs around 70 shows a year. While Dion may have missed a few concerts, her net worth continued to grow and the singer ended up earning $42 million that year.

As her increasing net worth continues to increase, the star uses her wealth to help those in need. The Foundation Céline Dion was founded by Dion and Angélil in 1998 with the goal of giving back to the community. Over the years the foundation has been able to raise and donate close to $11 million to charities.

Although the singer has around 400 million reasons to celebrate her milestone birthday, she reportedly plans to have a low key day with her three sons, René-Charles Angélil, and twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“She is now looking forward to spending time with her kids and loved ones on her big day,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The singer was forced to cancel her Vegas shows from March 27 to April 18, to undergo surgery for an ear condition called Patulous Eustachian tube. The disorder makes it hard to sing and causes hearing irregularities.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately... I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry,” she said in a statement announcing the canceled shows.

The singer is expected to return to the stage on May 22. Dion’s Vegas residency is expected to run until 2019.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images