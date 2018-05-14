Margot Kidder, who is most known for playing Lois Lane in the ‘70s and ‘80s “Superman” movies, died on Sunday at age 69. Many actresses have taken on the iconic role throughout the years, but Kidder remains one of the most-loved portrayers of the character. Those who have came after her showed their respect on Monday with sweet social media posts.

Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane on The WB/The CW’s long-running Superman series “Smallville” from 2004 to 2011, took to Twitter in honor of Kidder, who was actually on the WB show for a couple episodes in Season 4.

“To one kick [expletive] lady. You will be missed. #RIPMargotKidder,” she wrote.

Durance played Lane a couple decades after Kidder and enjoyed her time as part of that world so much that she rejoined it recently as part of The CW’s “Supergirl,” though this time around she played Alura Zor-El, instead of Lane.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

She wasn’t the only “Smallville” star to speak out on social media about Kidder’s death. Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the series, shared a sweet memory he had of the late actress.

The reactions by fellow Lois Lane actresses continued when Dana Delany, who’s voiced Lois Lane is a slew of movies and shows, posted on social media to simply say, “Iconic Lois,” with a broken heart emoji. Delany started off her career as Lane in 1996 in “Superman: The Last Son of Krypton” and most recently voiced the character in 2013’s “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.”

Teri Hatcher, who starred as Lois Lane in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” from 1993 to 1997, also posted a sweet note, all about what a “privilege” it was to have shared a role with Kidder.

Kidder kicked off her Lois Lane career in 1978 in the first Christopher Reeve-led “Superman” film and ended her run with 1987’s “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.” The account for The Reeve Foundation, which was started by the late Reeve and his wife Dana Reeve, also shared its condolences on Twitter. “The Reeve Family and Foundation are deeply saddened by the loss of Margot Kidder,” it posted. “Fly high, our friend, shine bright. #Superman.”

While she finished playing Lane in the ’80s, Kidder continued to act through the years and her last acting credit came last year in the drama film “The Neighborhood,” but she has two more yet-to-be-released projects, according to TMZ.

The cause of death is still unknown, but TMZ reports that police were called to Kidder’s home in Montana after she was found unconscious and not breathing. When the authorities arrived, the actress was dead. As the cause has not yet been found, her death is still under investigation.

After a very public episode in 1996 where Kidder was found in someone’s backyard, dirty and with her front teeth gone, the actress was sent by her family to a mental health treatment facility. She later became a major advocate in the mental illness community.