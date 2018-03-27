“Chicago Med” Season 3 is airing an all-new episode this week on NBC, and from the looks of it, Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) are once again on the opposing ends of an argument. Both doctors fight for a heart in order to save their patients. The problem is there is only one available at the moment.

In an exclusive sneak peek at “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 13 obtained by TV Guide, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker are seen engaging in a heated exchange. The cardiothoracic surgeon is angry at Dr. Rhodes for manipulating the heart transplant list to his patient’s advantage.

Dr. Bekker confronts Dr. Rhodes and bluntly accuses him of doing a sneaky move to put his patient on top of the list. Dr. Rhodes does not deny this at all during their dispute and he even claims that he just did “an aggressive treatment decision.”

An infuriated Dr. Bekker yells in the preview, “You’re taking a heart that doesn’t belong to you.” Dr. Rhodes, who is upset by Dr. Bekker’s attack, fires back at the surgeon, telling her that he is just “fighting for one that’s available.” By the looks of things, no one between the two is going to back down.

In episode 12, Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker also got into an argument over a young patient with a chronic disease. It was an unfortunate happening between the two, considering that they have finally started hooking up and could be headed to a more serious romance.

Meanwhile, it’s not only Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker who will have a disagreement this week. The synopsis for episode 13, titled “Best Laid Plans,” reveals that Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) are also at odds over the care of a vegetative patient.

Elsewhere, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) is going to deal with a mysterious condition. His patient is a woman who falls asleep in the waiting room but can’t seem to wake up.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 13 airs tonight, March 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images