“Chicago Med” is returning to NBC with an all-new episode this Tuesday night. By the looks of things, Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) will lock horns when they are tasked to deal with a boy who is suffering from a chronic disease.

The synopsis for “Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 12, titled “Born This Way,” reveals that Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker will argue about the approach they should use in treating the young patient. The argument turns into serious competition, which is a bit of a bummer especially since the two doctors have established a romantic connection in the previous episode.

A sneak peek at the new installment shows Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker rushing to a new patient named Luke Wallace, who has cystic fibrosis. The cardiothoracic fellow is the one in charge of Wallace, but Dr. Bekker, being a trauma surgeon, is also looking out for the young patient.

As shown in the clip, Dr. Rhodes proactively takes charge of the situation. When he tells the staff to set up a 16 French chest tube, Dr. Bekker interrupts and points out that his approach is “a little invasive” for young Luke. She then suggests they move forward with a pigtail catheter, but Dr. Rhodes brushes it off and insists that his approach is more appropriate.

In another preview, the almost-lovers engage in a serious quarrel as though they have forgotten the personal feelings they have developed for each other. Dr. Bekker bluntly tells Dr. Rhodes that he is completely “irresponsible,” while the latter responds by saying that she should get out of his way. Will their professional fight destroy something that has just blossomed between them? The answer will play out in tonight’s episode.

Elsewhere, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) find themselves venturing into a homeless encampment to help a mother deliver a baby in dire circumstances. As for Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and April (Yaya DaCosta), they have to deal with a moral dilemma when they find out that the patient they’ve been treating is a pedophile.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 12 airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images