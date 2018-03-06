The all-new installment of “Chicago Med” Season 3 is going to be a difficult one for Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III). He makes the grave mistake of misdiagnosing a patient, which causes a big problem to other doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The official synopsis for Season 3, episode 11 of the NBC seriea states that first-year resident Dr. Sexton misdiagnoses a patient, but it does not reveal the extent of this. The synopsis also does not mention if this causes Dr. Sexton his position at the hospital.

Earlier in the season, Dr. Sexton also committed some miscalculations including one instance wherein he gave the wrong medicine to a young patient. It was fortunate that other hospital staff saved the patient from a potentially deadly anaphylactic shock. When his own sister, April (Yaya DaCosta), pointed out his mistake, Dr. Sexton brushed it off as an honest mistake. But then April was adamant that it was an act of carelessness on her brother’s end.

In this week’s episode, history somehow repeats itself when Dr. Sexton wrongly diagnoses another patient. Good thing Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) will be there to rescue him and the patient. However, it seems the misdiagnosis is not be a product of Dr. Sexton’s carelessness. The patient could be suffering a rare disease, and Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker’s expertise are put to test in this case.

Elsewhere, Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) reunites with her father after many years of estrangement. Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) is put in an uncomfortable position because Dr. Reese’s father comes to him as a patient without the latter’s knowledge. When Dr. Reese learns about this, she relays her dejection to the head of Psychiatry.

A sneak peek at this week’s installment shows Dr. Reese opening up to Dr. Charles about her estranged father. “The nerve. I mean I’ve gotten like two birthday cards in 20 years. He totally disappeared from my life and now he thinks he could just leave me a note and I’ll come running to see him,” an agitated Dr. Reese tells Dr. Charles in the clip. When the latter gives the former a piece of advice, Dr. Reese does not take it and instead decides to just leave things be with her dad.

“Chicago Med” Season 3, episode 11 airs tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Photo: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images