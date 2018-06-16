Stand-up comedian and founder of the Nerdist Chris Hardwick was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra in an essay she wrote on Medium.

Although Dykstra, 29, did not mention Hardwick by name, anywhere in her essay detailing the abuse she faced in her three-year-long relationship, descriptions of her ex-boyfriend as a man who developed "from a mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company" over the course of their relationship pretty much gave his identity away.

Also, the fact that she said her relationship ended when she was 25, which was four years ago, and Hardwick posted on Twitter that he had split with his then girlfriend in 2014 also pointed to the comedian being the one she was talking about.

She said that Hardwick imposed increasingly stringent restrictions on her, during their relationship, which included not allowing her to go out at night or having male friends or speaking in public places. She also alleged that her former boyfriend would have sexual intercourse with her whenever he wanted.

Being isolated from her friends and having no support system, Dykstra became anorexic and had an ectopic pregnancy. She said that shortly after she underwent surgery for the latter, Hardwick asked the doctor, "When do you think I can have sex with her again."

"This kind of relationship is so common, and so easy to slip into," she wrote. "Normalizing behavior happens incredibly quickly, and one can lose track of what is acceptable treatment... And when your self-worth reaches such depths after years of being treated like you're worthless, you might find you think you deserve that sort of treatment, and no one else will love you."

Photo: Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison

After they broke up, she said the comedian did everything in his power to blacklist her in the entertainment industry.

"Because of my leaving him for someone else, he made calls to several companies I received regular work from to get me fired by threatening to never work with them," she wrote. "He succeeded. I was blacklisted."

At the “lowest point” of her life, Dykstra said she even contemplated taking her own life by jumping off a 101 freeway overpass.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Dykstra, according to Heavy:

1. She was born in Los Angeles.

2. She has acted in minor roles in films like “Spider-Man 2” and “House Of Demons” and a number of television spots and short films, including “NerdTerns,” “The Dark Knight Legacy,” and “Booker, Catch!”

Photo: Getty Images/ Joe Scarnici

3. She has written seven episodes of television series, “Chaotic Awesome,” which aired in 2014, as well as produced 15 episodes of it and episodes of the 2017-2018 series, “Co-Op Connection.”

4. Dykstra is best known for her stint as a cosplayer. She joined the cast of “Heroes of Cosplay,” appearing in 12 of the episodes between 2013 and 2014.

5. Both of her parents are from the entertainment industry. Her father, John Dykstra, has won three Academy Awards for his work on “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” “Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man 2.” Her mother, Cass McCune, has worked on visual effects for films like “Avalanche Express” and “Battlestar Galactica.”

Hours after Dykstra’s essay was published on the Medium, Legendary Entertainment, the company which bought Nerdist in 2012, distanced itself from Hardwick, scrubbing all references to him from their site.

"Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017. He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks," the company said, the Chicago Tribune reported. "The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation."

In another statement, Nerdist responded: "Like you, we were shocked to read the news this morning. Nerdist prides itself on being an inclusive company made up of a positive, diverse community of people who come together to share and discuss the things we love. That type of behavior is contrary to everything we stand for and believe in, and we absolutely don't tolerate discrimination, harassment, and other forms of abuse."

Hardwick is also the host of "The Walking Dead" aftershow "Talking Dead," and the host of NBC primetime game show "The Wall.” Both AMC and NBC are yet to respond to the allegations against Hardwick.

Hardwick is currently married to model Lydia Hearst.