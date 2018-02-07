Models hitting the runway during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Thursday will be able to use private changing rooms backstage for the first time ever to aid in combatting health and safety concerns.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Model Alliance joined forces to confirm Tuesday its new plan as a way to protect models from the preexisting climate backstage at shows. In these settings, models are mixed in with members of the press, publicists and photographers, among others. Therefore, there's a lack of boundaries and privacy for models amid the chaos.

"Models have raised concerns about invasive photography and lack of privacy while changing clothes backstage at New York Fashion Week," Sara Ziff, the founder of Model Alliance, told The Cut. "The Model Alliance takes these concerns seriously, and we decided to take additional steps this season to ensure a safe and respectful work environment by providing private changing areas backstage."

Over the years, the CFDA and the Model Alliance have collaborated with modeling agency IMG and popular NYFW venue Pier59 Studios to construct the show areas. It hasn't been confirmed whether these changes will be present at all NYFW shows, however.

"Pier59 Studios is making two private changing rooms available in each of our runway/presentation backstage areas," a Pier59 Studios spokesperson told International Business Times. "Each private area is easily identifiable with signage provided by The Model Alliance and CFDA."

"Pier59 Studios is dedicated to ensuring the safety of each and every person at our venue during New York Fashion Week and year-round," the spokesperson added.

In addition to the dressing room changes backstage, the CFDA also released an updated initiative aimed to protect health, safety and diversity. Previously released in 2007, the CFDA created a Health Initiative that addressed the issue of eating disorders among models. The initiative, however, has since progressed to incorporate other areas of protection.

"Designers have a responsibility to protect the well-being of women and especially young girls in our business, and to send the message that health is always in style," the CFDA wrote.

While the CFDA said the fashion industry should mirror the diversity within America, the organization also claimed to have a "zero tolerance for unsafe environments" as it encouraged individuals affected by abuse to report such incidents.

This announcement comes on the heels of a code of conduct released in January by Condé Nast, which was issued as a protection for models when working on photo shoots. Among the newly enforced regulations, it restricts the use of underage models from working without an adult chaperone present alongside two rules that address the relationship between models and photographers.

