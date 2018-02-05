Kate Middleton’s attire in Sweden and Norway were recently criticized, but this did not stop Queen Elizabeth II from asking her to host a London Fashion Week at the Buckingham Palace.

Middleton and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will be hosting the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at the palace on Feb. 19. The event will be held during the London Fashion Week, which is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 20.

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception is an event that is organized prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is a key passion for Queen Elizabeth II. Bibi Russell, Stella McCartney and Karen Walker are just some of the designers that will be teaming up with developing countries to feature their traditional handicraft techniques, according to Mirror UK.

A spokesperson for the palace recently told The Telegraph why the event is so important to the royal family.

“The initiative uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way. The reception at Buckingham Palace will showcase the best of Commonwealth contemporary fashion and creativity with an exhibition of some of the bespoke fashion looks which are the result of these exchanges,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s blue Erdem dress in Norway was criticized not only due to expensive price, but also because some fans thought it looked “frumpy.” The velvet dress, according to some critics, did not suit Middleton well especially since she is pregnant. But there were also other people that noted that Middleton looked stunning in her gown, according to the Daily Mail.

Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen creation during a royal dinner in Norway, and her attire also drew some flak among critics. Some publications dubbed Middleton as a “Greek Goddess” because of how she wore the dress, but there were also a few that were unimpressed.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s blush pink designer gown featured a cape that fans thought was stunning. Others, on the other hand, thought that it was a bit over the top.

Photo: Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images